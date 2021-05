ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Memorial Day Weekend ahead, the Transportation Security Administration is ready for the expected increase in the number of travelers who will be flying out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

“We are prepared to handle the expected increase in travel volume this summer and at the same time TSA is committed to supporting a healthy and secure environment for airline passengers, security personnel and airport employees,” Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York said in a statement. “For those who will be traveling this summer, travelers need to know that the checkpoint experience will look different to those who have not flown since the start of the pandemic, and individuals flying out of Rochester should be prepared for those changes.”