Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights a $15,000 fish caught by a local 12-year-old, Seabreeze reopening, heroic beers, and more, and more in this week’s edition of What’s Good.