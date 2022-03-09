Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the return of the Ruby Red Kolsch, a land easement that will protect the Rochester watershed, and a deaf Ukrainian RIT professor who is helping Ukrainians in the invasion of Russia.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.