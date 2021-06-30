What’s Good: June 30, 2021

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights the RPO Youth Awards, a dance company getting some much-deserved recognition, and a look at the Strawberry Moon.

Want to share your good news with us? We’d love to hear from you.

Drop Dan a line — along with photos and video — at dgross@wroctv.com.

Thanks to Richard Colon for his photo for our slate today!