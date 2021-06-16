What’s Good: June 16, 2021

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.
News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights a two serious pieces of good viewer-submitted news, a group of kids making a garden at their school with Broccolo, great local sports news, and the naming contest for Rochester’s newest favorite snow leopard.
Want to share your good news with us? We’d love to hear from you.
Drop Dan a line — along with photos and video — at dgross@wroctv.com.
We had a lot this week, so here are some honorable mentions!
- The K9 unit at RPD ran through their new obstacle course. The course featured work from the Eagle Scouts Penfield Troop 9.
- The United Way of Greater Rochester and LeChase Construction have announced their new “Built United” initiative. The two will work together to provide construction and building services to 11 nonprofit agencies throughout the span of 2 months. The initiative will focus on addressing the specific needs of each nonprofit agency, whether it be mechanical or electrical upgrades, roofing, or painting.
- Alexandra Beamish, a Webster Thomas senior won a $1000 scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society. Beamish is part of the New Vision Education Professions class through the Eastern Monroe Career Center, a one year program to help student pursue careers in education. With this scholarship, she’s heading to St. Bonaventure
- The Noyes Memorial Hospital, which is in the UR medicine system, received a $25,000 donation. The donation was all from “Footin It For Family,” a family and friends group who is dedicated to raising money to honor people who have died from cancer. The group has raised $70,000 for the center since they started in 2012.
- The Veterans Outreach Center was given a $17,500 grant to support female veteran programs. The grant is from the Rochester Women’s Giving Circle & Rochester Area Community Foundation .The VOC says this program will not only make services more equitable, but provide safety and security to women veterans who need their services.
- Local artist teamed up with Foodlink to make this awesome street art: