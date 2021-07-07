What’s Good: July 7, 2021

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights the harbingers of a Rochester summer, the Beer Guys sharing the stage with Brad Paisley, and The Little Theatre’s newest news.

Want to share your good news with us? We’d love to hear from you.

Drop Dan a line — along with photos and video — at dgross@wroctv.com.

Thanks to Fred Amato from the Charlotte-Genesee Lightouse Historical Soceity for his photo for our slate today!

And a very large honorable mention to Alyssa Trahan, a Rochester native who is performing at CMAC — her dream venue — this Friday. Story coming to rochesterfirst.com soon.