What’s Good: July 14, 2021

What's Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights the “grim and depressing” news from the Red Wings, an excellent slew of weekend events, and some viewer news about getting their wings.

Want to share your good news with us? We’d love to hear from you.

Drop Dan a line — along with photos and video — at dgross@wroctv.com.

Thanks to Quajay Donnell (and Shaun Dunwoody) for the photo for our slate today!

And a very large honorable mention/happy birthday to my brother, Jake!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss