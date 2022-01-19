What’s Good: January 19, 2022

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

Bills win

In the first round of the NFL playoffs, the Buffalo Bills met division rival New England Patriots, and shellacked the Pats, winning 47-17. They even had a stretch of seven straight drives ending in touchdowns. They look on the Chiefs right on WROC at Sunday, 6:30pm.

Iron Smoke’s Bills bourbon

It’s one step closer for Iron Smoke Distillery to crack open bourbon barrels branded by the Bills, which they first casked this bourbon in 2016, and will keep it that way until the Bills win the Super Bowl. When they do uncork it though, Iron Smoke will share it with not only the players, but the estimated 300 bottles will be shared among the entire Bills organization.

“Cereal-Bowl”

One local woman is challenging people’s passion for their favorite cereal into charity. Johanna Lester took every cereal in Wegmans down to a list of 32, and from there, people can vote on their favorite on Instagram. People had to donate to submit their brackets, but can still do so at any time. All donations benefit the People’s Kitchen in the South Wedge. The winner will be announced right before the Super Bowl.

Geva has a new Artistic Director

Geva Theatre Center in Rochester has a new artistic director and CEO: Elizabeth Williamson. She will also be the first woman to hold the position, as she looks to tackle the company’s 50th season. She said that she plans to both maintain her previous connections to bring new works to Geva, but also to foster new and local connections to Rochester and the surrounding counties.

#GeneSEENY

The Genesee Brewery is doing their part to help other businesses in Rochester, Buffalo, and even Syracuse. It’s an online tool called “#GeneSEENY,” and it’s a new list for cold weather activity lovers to find something to do. And of course, point people in the right direction for their Genesee Specialty Bock Beer afterwards.

Jurassic Quest coming to Rochester

And good news for dinosaur lovers and learners; Jurassic Quest is coming to Rochester. The traveling exhibit will be at the Riverside Convention Center for one weekend only, January 28-30. The exhibit has animatronic dinosaurs, learning exhibits, an underwater creature display, and a place for kids called the “Triceratots” center.

GreenSpark in National Competition

And a local solar company, GreenSpark, competed in a national solar energy installer competition. GreenSpark is oen of Western New York’s biggest solar distributers. The competition is called Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022 Solar Games. They may not have won, but they are very confident about their chances next year.

Teaching from a van

Kelly LaLonde teaches English as a Second Language at the World of Inquiry School No. 58. But back in September, she started teaching from the back of her car. Because she teaches ESL, students need to see her face, and her outside the classroom keeps the students safe.

Chaplains get a big boost

Flower City Chaplain Corp got a big donation – in the form of a giant check – was to the order was $50,000. The Corp help first responders through counseling, coaching, ride alongs, sick and injured visits, and even family wellness. They will also offer “spiritual development” and prayer, only if requested.

Bishop Kearney’s new young author

Max Greanier, 17, is a senior at Bishop Kearney High School, and is now a published author. The book, Aurra’s War, tosses the reader into a dystopian society riven by war. Like many students, Greanier was looking for something to do in the summer of 2020, so he started to write, and it turned into this book. Aurra’s War is on Amazon now.

Amy Feng, again!

Amy Feng has now been on What’s Good multiple times, whether it was winning a science competition, playing professional piano and cello, and now she’s been named one of the top student scientists in the country by Regeneron. Besides bragging rights, she and her school, Pittsford Sutherland, each receive two thousand dollars. Keep it up, Amy.

Model v. Food comes to 585

Model Joel Hansen has a YouTube series called “Model V. Food,” going across Canada and the US for some of the biggest food challenges, and he was in Fairport taking on two of Smokin’ Hot Chick’s “Cannery Row Smokestack Challenge.” He ate it in 22 minutes.