What’s Good: January 12, 2022

The district announced all but 22 schools would return for in-person instruction Wednesday, with the remaining remote schools to return for in-person by January 18. The district initially sent out a list of 21 schools impacted by the plan, later adding Northeast College Preparatory High School as the 22nd.

The Eastman School of Music has begun celebrating it’s centennial this year, and they’re including a big announcement: a $15,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts, which will go to commission a piece meant to honor the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

This grant, from the Grants for Arts Project, supports this project for orchestra and narration. The piece will be crafted by Anthony Davis — a Pulitzer-Prize winning composer — and Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

The piece is meant to debut this year on December 2nd, in a performance from the Eastman Philharmonia conducted by Timothy Long, and Harjo narrating. It will honor the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, also locally known as the Iroquois. The Eastman School of Music says that the school “stands on their land.”

New York Beer Project donates

The New York Beer Project is set to donate over $3,600 to Oshei Children’s Hospital in Western New York. For every pint of their collaborative ice cream with Perry’s, one dollar was donated. They also donated $10,000 to Camp Good Days with a similar collaboration: with money donated with each beer purchased.

New RFD class to start training

Earlier this month, 24 firefighter recruits are beginning their training. These recruits already completed the rigorous city of Rochester vetting, and start their training at the public safety training facility on Scottsville road. It’s a 25-week training to be a firefighter/EMT With the Rochester fire department. They are due to complete the training in June.

Teacher earns Liberty Medal

An area health teacher was honored with a Liberty Medal; Laura Rundell when she was with Seneca Falls middle school performed the Heimlich maneuver and saved the life of 7th grader Allyson Fenton, who was choking on a bottle cap. State senator Pam Helming met with Rundell to present the medal. It’s the highest honor the State Senate can bestow.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello launched “Nurse Navigation” Monday, a city-county program meant to provide more efficient care for residents who call 911.

Officials say the program intends to increase the number of personnel responding to life-threatening injuries while decreasing overcrowding in medical emergency rooms.

Under the new project, calls made to 911 for non life-threatening conditions will be dealt by a licensed nurse who can assess symptoms, give instructions on self-care or call for a virtual visit with an emergency physician.

County officials hope that a more efficient 911 system will make more ambulances, EMTs and paramedic staff available to respond to life-threatening emergencies throughout the city and county.

Town of Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna announced Wednesday that the Perinton Town Board unanimously voted to introduce a local law that would provide a 10% real property tax exemption to volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers within the town.

According to town officials, Perinton residents rely on five volunteer fire departments and one ambulance service to respond to emergencies within the town’s boundaries. They say these departments serve a need in the community and are mostly staffed by unpaid volunteers.

Greece celebrates bicentennial

The town of Greece is in celebrating their bicentennial by launching a special website to showcase all of the town’s history. They call it the Historic Resources Survery, and describe it as ” an online, living archive of maps, images, information and historical narratives documenting Greece’s heritage in an accessible format that is easy to navigate for people of all ages.” They are also celebrating the bicentennial with events throughout the year.

Constellation Brands officials announced Thursday that the company has entered an agreement with Coca Cola to manufacture, market, distribute, and launch FRESCA Mixed, a new ready-to-drink cocktail beverage.

According to company officials, “Adult Alternative Beverages,” including ready-to-drink cocktails, represents nearly an $8 billion industry.

They say the new FRESCA Mixed will be a “distinctive and intriguing brand that delivers consumers fuller-flavored, convenient, ready-to-drink cocktails using real spirits that are great tasting and high quality.”