What’s Good: December 1, 2021

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights East Rochester/Gananda’s football season, the return Keg Tree, and yes, Batman, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars makes it into the show.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.