What’s Good: December 1, 2021

What's Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights East Rochester/Gananda’s football season, the return Keg Tree, and yes, Batman, Lord of the Rings, and Star Wars makes it into the show.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss