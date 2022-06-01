Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the newest member of the Seneca Park Zoo getting named, a community garden funded by cans, and the Rochester City School District highlighting its educators.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.