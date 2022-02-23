Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, one of Rochester’s most powerful vocalists, Zahyia, came in with an all-star band to uncork one tune after the next. Her sound and songs are riff-based and rockin’ neo-soul that explores modern themes, sounds, and sensibilities with an old-school attitude.

The band is:

Zahyia – vocals

Quinn Lawrence – sax

Greg Meisenzahl – guitar

Melvin Soler, Jr. – keys

Luis Carrion – bass

Devonte Oliver – drums

A-side: Music (00:00)

B-side: Why Love? (04:21)

A-side: Foul SoulChild (10:07)

B-side: Fighting the Sickness (16:08)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with production assistants Aamir Arshad, Jacob Curley, and Claire Janezic — and edited this one, too.