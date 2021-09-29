Songs From Studio B: Tyler Westcott

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live to tape, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting “A sides” and “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, regional — that’s Western New York, Rochester, and Finger Lakes — folk-bluegrass-ragtime troubadour Tyler Westcott, ahead of his band’s festival, The Folkfaces Festival. The “Square Blue Light Crew” taped this session with the old-school sound in mind.

In this set, Westcott, perhaps inspired by the news playing on a TV in the studio, played two timely songs, an ode to Rochester, and goes to traditional with a gourd.

A side: When Lockdown Lifts (00:00)

B side: Rochester Rag (04:58)

A-side: Which Side Are You On? (09:27)

B-side: The Cuckoo (13:37)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, too.

Assistance with production provided by Jacob Curlee.