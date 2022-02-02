Songs from Studio B: The Sideways

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A sides” and two “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, The Sideways brought their A-game for a performance with incredible dynamics and emotional range. This group, perhaps best described as a Quincy Jones jazz-style-soul-pop horn driven powerhouse, is led by by keyboardist and singer Joe Stehle, who’s baritone brings the soul. And in a one-time only event, The Sideways launched into a fifth tune after their second B side. It was so sweet, how could we cut it?

A side: False Hope (00:00)

B side: Something’s Gotta Give (03:31)

A-side: Atmospheres (08:28)

B-side: Only One (20:25)

BONUS TRACK: Sugar

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with production assistants Aamir Arshard and Jacob Curley — and edited this one, too. Thanks to digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh for some proverbial spit and polish.