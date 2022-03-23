Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, its duo formed from the “deep pandemic” and shutdowns of 2020. As such, it’s not surprising that The Local Hang-Ups sing songs of love, connection, and transformation. Powered by the perfectly tasteful undulating guitar strumming, Abbey Sitterley and Katy Martin’s voices blend perfectly from one great song to the next.

The Local Hang-Ups are:

Abbey Sitterley – vocals, guitar

Katy Martin – vocals

The tunes:

A-side: Love Somebody (00:00)

B-side: Mile High (02:49)

A-side: Face to Face (05:12)

B-side: 8025 (06:54)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, too. He was also his own production assistant, much to the chagrin of his rapidly aging back and knees.