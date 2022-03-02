Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Western New York folk and old-time music trio The Brothers Blue soothed our souls, and harkened back to an old Appalachia, when the great blue herons soared over the craggy rocks and waterways. They led with a cooking traditional, before two immaculate orginals, then an Irish waltz. Benny Blue, Matty Blue, and Charlie Blue each took turns singing in their string band trio format.

The Brothers Blue are:

Benny Blue – vocals, banjo

Matty Blue – vocals, guitar

Charlie Blue – fiddle, vocals

A-side: Raleigh and Spencer (00:00)

B-side: Hemlock High (04:34)

A-side: Shangri La (07:10)

B-side: Saiorse (16:08)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with production assistants Aamir Arshad, Jacob Curley, and Claire Janezic — and edited this one, too.