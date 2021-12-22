Songs from Studio B: Sam Nitsch

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A sides” and two “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, the one-man-band extraordinaire Sam Nitsch crafted loops of one perfectly executed line after the next, switching to and from all things four stringed — ukuleles, to the U-Bass, to violin — and then he starts to sing. His time and playing ability would be enough, but this young musician has a smooth and buttery voice that complements his originals about ghosts, the shore, and love beautifully.

A side: Ghosts (00:00)

B side: Pictures In Wallets (07:25)

A-side: Edge of the Water (13:40)

B-side: Good Girl (17:56)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with Aamir Arshad — and edited this one, too. Assistance with production provided by Aamir Arshad.

Digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh also contributed to this project, adding in the extra — proverbial — spit and polish. He also helped with the mix.