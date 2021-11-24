Songs From Studio B: Public Water Supply

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A sides” and two “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Public Water Supply took their debauched indie folk rock with not-so-Telecaster twang to the Studio A stage, ripping off one great tune after another. Electric frontman Ignatius Marino belted his way through three tunes, and Tanner Kartes took it home for the final tune.

A side: Holy Roses (00:00)

B side: The Kitchen Song (05:14)

A-side: Brokenhearted Man (09:10)

B-side: Ghost Town (15:12)

Public Water Supply is:

Ignatius Marino – vocals, guitar

Tanner Kartes – harmonica, vocals

Karis Gregory – guitar

Alex Brophy – bass

Spencer Kornrich – drums

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with Jacob Curley — and edited this one, too. Assistance with production provided by Jacob Curley.