Songs From Studio B: MoChester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live to tape, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting “A sides” and “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Rochester powerhouse staple and reggae-rock legends MoChester threw down in Studio B ahead of their big show at Flour City Station.

Both A sides are from previous albums (“More Than It Seems” from the album of the same name, and “Saturday Night” is from “Lost and Found”), and both B sides will be featured on an upcoming EP.

A side: More Than It Seems (00:00)

B side: The Race (04:21)

A-side: Saturday Night (08:03)

B-side: Cool Water (11:39)

MoChester is:

Brandon Sheffer – lead vocals, guitar

Jon Sheffer – keys, lead guitar, backing vocals

Ben Overmyer – bass, backing vocals

Jimmy Grillo – drums

Special thanks to Nicholas Marinaccio for running the in-ear monitor mix