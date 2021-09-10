Songs From Studio B: Marc Starr ft. DJ CITY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live to tape, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting “A sides” and “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Rochester rapper and lyricist Marc Starr delivered a straight through one take perfect set with the help of DJ CITY. The “Square Blue Light Crew” taped this session right before he embarked on tour.

Marc Starr’s songs discuss his own struggles — internal and external — his mental health, and one song “for the ladies.” He takes personal confessions and shouts them to the world for all to hear.

A side: Grind Notes (00:00)

B side: My Era (02:48)

A-side: Untold (05:18)

B-side: Whatever You Like (08:13)

This series is produced by Dan Gross. For this episode, DJ CITY provided a direct to stereo track feed, while Gross added in room mics and mastered the final mix.

Assistance with production provided by Aamir Arshad.