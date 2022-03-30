Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

This episode features Leah Ou, the definition of a hidden musical gem in Rochester. Ou plays a Chinese instrument called the pipa, a four-stringed instrument that’s played with all five fingers in the right hand. Ou demonstrates incredible technical and interpretive facility, with three classical compositions, with one of her own.

The tunes:

A-side: The Wind Playing in the Willow (Yuxia Wu) (00:00)

B-side: Trip (03:20)

A-side: Pine (Minoru Miki) (07:17)

B-side: Flower Festival 赶花会 (Xuran Ye) (10:59)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, too, along with production assistant Aamir Arshad.