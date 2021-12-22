Songs from Studio B: Judah Sealy

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A sides” and two “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Judah Sealy and his band brought the house down for an A+ year and season finale. Fresh off his album “Stylish” reaching No. 14 on the Smooth Jazz Billboard chart, the quintet brought blistering smooth jazz and gospel and bebop and funk licks, smooth melodies and keys, gut-busting drum fills, and all of the stank-face-inducing bass lines that the team could handle it.

A side: Off the Charts (00:00)

B side: Welcome Home (05:14)

A-side: Stylish (09:10)

B-side: Showtime (15:12)

Judah Sealy and band are:

Judah Sealy — tenor, alto saxophone

Melvin Soler — keys

Deepak Thettu — guitar

Tyrone Coley — bass

Levi Bennett — drums

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with Jacob Curley and Aamir Arshad — and edited this one, too. Assistance with production provided by Jacob Curley and Aamir Arshad.

Digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh also contributed to this project, adding in the extra — proverbial — spit and polish.