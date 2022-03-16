Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A-sides” and two “B-sides.” The A-sides are songs that you know from the artist: whether it’s their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Jackson Cavalier brings his newest backing band — The Big Dead Waltz — to unleash one folk-rock whirlwind after another. Cavalier has a well-established reputation as a fierce and hard-driving one-man-band busker, and The Big Dead Waltz both enhances and solidifies that sound.

Jackson Cavalier & The Big Dead Waltz are:

Jackson Cavalier – vocals, harmonica, guitar

Devon Rose – keys, backing vocals

Matthias Galley – lead guitar

Will Westveer – bass

Dave Goebel – drums

The tunes:

A-side: Total Obliteration (00:00)

B-side: Jimmy O’Kane (03:35)

A-side: Spellbound (08:00)

B-side: Scarlet Eyes (12:07)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with production assistants Aamir Arshad, Jacob Curley, and Claire Janezic — and edited this one, too. Digital audio repair specialist Doug Ashbaugh provided some spit & polish, too.