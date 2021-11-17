Songs From Studio B: Grace Serene and the Super Clean

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A sides” and two “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Grace Serene and the Super Clean — alternating from a nine-piece to a six-piece band — took down the News 8 roof (also ironically Studio A for this production) with powerful melodies, gorgeous horn lines, and four and six-string shredding.

A side: Slow Down (00:00)

B side: Warfare (04:07)

A-side: See You Soon (08:13)

B-side: Without Me (13:08)

Grace Serene and the Super Clean are:

Grace Serene – vocals

Zack Mikida – guitar 1

Alex Marrero – guitar 2

Joe Stehle – keys

Arjun Baxter – bass

Ryan Campbell – drums

Matthew Hawke – trombone

Craig Abraham – sax

Malcolm Williamson – trumpet

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot — along with Aamir Arshad — and edited this one, too.

Assistance with production provided by Aamir Arshad.