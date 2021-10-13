Songs From Studio B: Chaz & the Dazzlers

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting “A sides” and “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, freshly dubbed “spacious indie folk” group Chaz and the Dazzlers — with a new quartet lineup — sang luscious harmonies with a perfect rhythmic underpinning, with Chaz Hearne’s tenor floating all on top. His songs reflect the openness of nature, discuss childhood and innocence, and emanate warm nostalgia.

They also performed a song inspired by a local comic book artist’s sci-fi masterpiece.

A side: Canopus (00:00)

B side: Falling for Reason (04:02)

A-side: Yes We Will (Springthings) (08:29)

B-side: In Summer (All You Find) Is Green (11:34)

Chaz and the Dazzlers are:

Chaz Hearne – vocals, guitar, banjo

Susanna Rose – vocals

Reilly Taylor-Cook – bass, vocals

Nick Lord – percussion, guitar, vocals

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, too.

Assistance with production provided by Jacob Curlee.