Songs from Studio B: Boy Jr.

Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live; all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting two “A sides” and two “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Boy Jr. — who calls herself “10 bands in a trench coat” on her Instagram — is a solo artist/singer who records and produces her own immaculate backing tracks, lyrics dripping with attitude, in a theatrical retro-futuristic techno punky power pop sound.

A side: Chartreuse (00:00)

B side: Me and My Darling Friends (04:52)

A-side: Stylish (08:27)

B-side: Showtime (11:49)

This series is produced, recorded, and mixed by Dan Gross. He shot and edited this one, too. He was also his own production assistant, much to the chagrin of his rapidly aging back and knees.