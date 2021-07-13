Songs From Studio B: Alyssa Trahan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Songs from Studio B is a News 8 WROC digital exclusive series dedicated to both showcasing Rochester’s incredible musical talent, as well as featuring artists who come through our town for shows.

All of the music is recorded live, the video captured live to tape, and all of it refined for a product that blends the electricity of live show, and the polish of a studio session.

For each episode, artists are tasked with presenting “A sides” and “B sides.” The A sides are songs that you know from the artist:, whether its their signature song, their most promoted song, or the one with the most airtime. The B sides are tunes near and dear to the heart of the artist, but don’t always get the public love they deserve. In this format, listeners can take in the favorites, and learn the deep cuts.

In this episode, Rochester native Alyssa Trahan returns from her adopted home of Nashville to play her “dream venue,” CMAC.

Trahan plays guitar, ukulele, and many other instruments, while acting as her own producer and recording engineer. In this set, she’s joined by her dad, Charlie Trahan.

Set list (start times)