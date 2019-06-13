About Westside & Eastside Medical Supply





Ron Nettnin, ATP

President and CEO Ron Nettnin, ATPPresident and CEO

Our Mission

Westside Medical Supply is a family owned and operated company that has been providing medical equipment solutions to the Upstate New York region for almost two decades.The corporate office is located at 765 Elmgrove Road and now our newest location at 2210 Monroe Ave. Ron Nettnin, President and CEO, started Westside in 1999 with his wife Sonia. He has guided the company to becoming one of the leading Durable Medical and complex rehab equipment providers in the state. Also, Westside Medical Supply has a full time on-site Certified Orthotist taking appointments M-Fri 9a-5p. Please call today for your one on one appointment with Mark Delmotte!Over the years, Westside Medical Supply has become known for their expertise with wheelchair and wheelchair repair, scooters and finding the right choice for your specific needs. Ron’s extensive experience in custom rehabilitation and wheelchair seating technology combined with a successful track record in home health care operational management, has led to the rapid growth and continued success of Westside Medical Supply as a top medical equipment provider.• We strive to provide the highest level of product, service, knowledge and commitment to our clients and referral sources in New York State.• Our goal is to meet your needs, enhancing independent functional mobility and quality of life.