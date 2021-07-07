Short game is about tempo, confidence

First off, John LaCrosse wants you to know the difference between a chip shot and a pitch shot.

“A chip shot is closer to the green and you don’t break your wrists as much,” LaCrosse says. “On a pitch shot, I’m going to want to break my wrists to put a little spin on the ball.”

Some players might refer to a chip shot as a bump and run where the ball stays mostly on the ground. The pitch shot is the more traditional up high and land soft part of the short game.

The big question is how the weekend hacker can avoid making a mess of the latter. That’s where the assistant pro at Penfield Country Club can step back in.

When LaCrosse hits the short shots, he opens his stance a bit and pushes his hand a bit in front of the clubhead. He also keeps his stance close together–his feet are maybe 12-16 inches apart.

“It just keeps my body on top of the ball, almost like a putt,” LaCrosse says.

The backswing is going to be very abbreviated and LaCrosse can’t emphasize enough to make sure that your head follows the shot through the whole impact. Keep it on the ball until contact is made. Don’t look up too early.

You might be surprised what LaCrosse sees as a consistent problem in the short game.

“Most people swing at a pitch shot, they swing too hard. It’s more of a tempo’d swing,” he says.

That doesn’t mean swing slow. It means swing at a consistent speed. Controlled, but comfortable would probably be the best description.

Too many players will get to this point in a short game chip and think, “that’s all well and good, but I’ll still find a way to chunk it”. LaCrosse can solve that problem, too.

“Try to imagine as your swinging that I want to throw the head of my club towards that target,” LaCrosse says. “You don’t need to take a divot. I’m thinking maybe taking a quarter of an inch off the grass. Just enough for my grooves to catch the skin of the ball and put some backspin on it, but they’ve got to finish (th follow through).”

A player will control their distance by the length of their backswing and can control the spin with the length of their follow through. More equals more in both cases.

Half the big problem with many players is confidence and the lack thereof often gets an amateur to choke their grips to death standing over a little 40 yard shot.

LaCrosse says his grip tension is usually a four out of ten. Maybe even less.

“I watch people when I give lessons and they get so tensed up,” he says. “I know they’re just behind the 8-ball right there. The more you can feel nice and comfortable and just swing comfortably, I think you’ll find that the shots will be incredibly better.”

Whether it’s a chip or a pitch shot, that sure would be nice.