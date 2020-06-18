1  of  74
Mastering the bump and run

Western NY PGA Tips

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the more troublesome shots for some amateurs in the short game is the bump and run around the green.

Southern Meadows Golf Club head pro Mike Clawson has an easy solution: go to the hybrid and use it like a putter.

Clawson prescribes the ball back in the stance and the hands leaned forward for this shot. The handle at address should be towards the front thigh.

What he wants is a downward blow at impact. You’ll be able to hear if you’re doing it right.

“When I’m practicing, if I don’t hear the club hitting the ground, something’s wrong,” Clawson says. “It has to hit downward a little bit. Otherwise, it’s going to go screaming across the green.”

The other goal from leaning the club handle forward is to prevent the right hand from ever getting in front of the left. This isn’t ever going to be a full swing. It’s not even long putting swing.

“I just pretend it’s a small putting stroke,” Clawson says. “That ball will run quite a bit.” Hence, the term bump and “run”.

Clawson demonstrated with a 5-hybrid and says he likes to use a 7-wood (yes, they do exist!) when he plays this shot. That’s not the limit of the options that can make the bump and run work.

“You can use any club in your bag for this. Get creative,” Clawson says.

This is a no three-foot shot. It’s not always the best way to get your chip to within three feet, but it will make sure your chip doesn’t only travel three feet.

“It’s just easy to pull off without a lot of thought, without a lot of practice,” Clawson says. “It’s good for players that don’t really get out to play a lot. Even if you make a mistake, it’s still kind of a good shot.”

Music to any yipper’s ears.

