VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — While the saying goes that you drive for show and putt for dough, it’s still pretty important to get off the tee box accurately and with some distance.

While it may be tempting to “keep it simple” and not treat the driver any differently, that’s not the best way to look at it.

I hear a lot of players say that I’m trying to swing my drivers like a swing my seven-iron,” said Neil Reidy, head professional at Cobblestone Creek Country Club. “In my opinion, those are two different motions.”

“The driver needs to be hit more on the upswing, I think that’s the secret to it.,” he adds. “We’re trying to create an angle of attack that’s positive with the driver tends to be more negative with the irons and hybrids and even fairway woods, really.”

Before you even start swinging the club, it’s important to note how you’re holding it.

“The first thing I look at for all my students is how they’re gripping the club,” said Reidy. “We try to get the left hand more on top of the club for your right-handed players. If you have my thumb and my forefinger make this letter V, I want that V pointing towards my right shoulder. I can see my logo, see a couple of knuckles in my left hand.”

Sometimes, a quick fix of the grip is all it takes to fix your drive.

“I love seeing players with a weak grip. Because as soon as I put them in a proper grip and they feel the golf ball come off the club with a proper grip, it’s like whoa, this is way different than how I’ve been doing it. I want to do it some more.”

Reidy prescribes a shallow swing with the driver. A steeper motion tends to turn into mistakes, either a duck hook or a high slice.

“Top of your swing, the club is going to work more from the inside and then up,” said Reidy. “So that’s going to create a high draw look and swinging from the inside and up encourages a hand and arm release, the clubface to rotate, which has tremendously more speed than a slice.”