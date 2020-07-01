1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Hitting the driver should be like hitting the 7-iron

Every golf group has the one guy who just can’t hit a driver. He spends entire rounds using 3-wood or even iron off the tee.

That guy might even be you. If so, Steve Latimer is the guy you want to see.

The head pro at Genesee Valley Golf Course comes equipped with one the area’s sweetest driver swings. He says many driver fails happen because players are trying too hard.

“They’re trying to make (it) go super far,” he says. “It’s already 45 inches long with very little loft. The natural swing with the 7-iron is going to produce the results that you want to get.”

Overswingers tend to have an outside to inside target path. That creates the dreaded slice and it’s the biggest problem Latimer sees in most amateur driver swings. The goal is, of course, to swing right down the target line.

Latimer prescribes practice swings with an empty range bucket or an empty box just outside the ball (needs to be something soft). If you can hit the ball without hitting the bucket, then your swing can be corrected to a more proper path.

Ball position is also important. Latimer likes to play his ball about even with his left, or front, heel. Another common flaw from amateurs is positioning the ball too far forward. It will also promote an outside to in swing path that results in a slice.

Practicing a driver should actually involve practicing many other clubs as well. Latimer says he will not take more than three or four swings in a row with the driver while on the range.

“A lot of people, they’ll come to the driving range and they’ll only bring their driver,” Latimer says. “I want to maintain that super rhythm I have with the 7-iron. I will take a driver swing, If I don’t like it, I will take a 7-iron or a wedge.”

The idea is to practice the rhythm with different clubs and transfer that rhythm to the driver.

You don’t need to swing the driver hard. You do need to hit it flush, just like every other club in the bag.

