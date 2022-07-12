Oak Hill Director of Instruction Jeff Urzetta gives you a few pointers to help you get out of sand bunkers. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

How to make your sand game as stress-free as a day at the beach

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — If you ask any casual golfer, there’s a good chance they’ll tell you the worst part of their game is getting out of sand bunkers.

It’s a trouble spot for many where one bad exit can ruin your round. Luckily, Oak Hill Country Club Director of Instruction Jeff Urzetta is here to help.

“Probably the biggest thing we see with players that struggle out of the bunker is that they’re not opening the clubface enough,” said Urzetta.

Even as you take your highest lofted club, either your lob wedge or sand wedge, it’s still important to open your clubface a little more.

“That will add loft to the club and help the ball get up and engage the sole of the club a little more to help the club slide through the sand without digging and stopping,” said Urzetta.

Once you’ve chosen and gripped your club, it’s time to focus on your setup.

“The next step is to dig your feet in,” said Urzetta. “We’re going to play the ball position a little forward and then lead the weight a little bit forward. That setup is key. I like to think of an alternated setup and a normal golf swing.”

When it comes to the swing, it’s important not to decelerate or try and adjust your swing to the short shot you’re taking.

“The one thing we see is there’s not enough shoulder turn,” said Urzetta. “You’ll see players kind of lift their arms up and there’s no speed coming into the ball, the club doesn’t stay on plane, arc-out, bottom-out correctly. You really need to focus on turning your shoulders.”

Don’t be afraid to take a full swing. You’ll need much more power than with a standard chip to get the ball as far as you need.

“The transfer of energy is so damp between the club and the ball because the medium is the sand, you need a lot of speed to get your ball to travel the correct difference,” said Urzetta.

That setup will work well in most situations, but greenside bunkers can prevent some unique situations, such as being pressed up against a steep bunker face.

“You’re going to open the face again, maybe even a little more, and then I like to choke down to the metal,” said Urzetta. “So that helps the club release and it gets the ball up higher along with that higher loft. But the key is to keep swinging through, don’t stop, make it a big swing, and that helps the ball pop up and land a little softer.”

With just a few adjustments to your sand game, you can make it as stress-free as a day at the beach.