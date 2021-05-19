What are the 50 ‘most unique’ items left behind in Ubers?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR/WKRN) – Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index, which ranks everything from most “forgetful” cities to items most commonly left behind.
While such items as phones and keys are among the most frequently forgotten, riders have left behind things including a tooth, wands, and even a large painting of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
According to the 2021 index, the most commonly forgotten item in Uber vehicles is, not surprisingly, phones, followed by cameras, wallets, keys and backpacks or other luggage items.
The city where riders forget things in Ubers the most is Austin, Texas. Fort Myers, Florida, is second, with Nashville, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas, and Tampa Bay, Florida, rounding out the top five.
Uber’s data also shows when riders are most forgetful. Across the world, Uber riders are found to forget items most on Fridays and Saturdays and late at night.
Uber has also noticed some trends in 2021, notably from people on vacation.
“We’ve seen sunshine seekers forget Tommy Bahama beach chairs and snorkel gear, and we’ve seen ski bums forget snowboards and black diamond hiking poles,” Uber said in a statement.
Another interesting finding was that riders lost Apple products nearly nine times more often than Samsung products, and Gucci goods were forgotten five times more often than both Chanel and YSL.
And riders have left behind quite a bit of cash — more than $60,000 this year so far.
But what have been the most unique items left behind in Ubers? Take a look at the top 50:
50 most unique lost items
1. A tooth
2. 22 Bundt cakes and a pan of macaroni & cheese
3. Washing liquid
4. A nude corset
5. Part of an ankle monitor
6. FBI bulletproof vest
7. A cooler full of fish
8. Fresh shrimp
9. A rolled-up poster held with an elastic band that says “end this bummer” with endless summer artwork
10. A green dinosaur Halloween costume and a knife (The lost item report for the knife said it was needed for a “job.”)
11. Rabbit legs
12. Unicorn tail and a piñata
13. A framed Beauty and the Beast signed picture in a plastic case
14. Antique roller blades, Christmas plates, & a cookie jar
15. Fur cover for a knee scooter
16. A toilet seat and welcome door sign shaped like a lemon with a blue ribbon on it
17. A sushi platter
18. Large painting of Kate Middleton and a small painting of the grim reaper
19. A little purple hair bonnet
20. A bath set and a sack of potatoes
21. Frozen meat (The lost item report says it was “a lot of it.”)
22. Catheter
23. A leopard print pink bikini
24. Special items from Victoria’s Secret
25. Wig brush
26. A machine foot for sewing
27. Neck brace and diary
28. Hospital scissors
29. Otter plush animal
30. Harry Potter wand and a feather pen
31. False eyelashes and dish soap
32. Headband with horns and an oxygen tank
33. Mannequin head
34. Welding hood
35. Black cane with a skull handle
36. Birth certificate (The lost item report said the certificate was left inside an Ugg earmuff box.)
37. Disney World popcorn bucket
38. Dog collar with a tag that says “nugget”
39. A tattoo machine
40. Raw chicken and 20 pounds of salt
41. A clear face shield with a ladybug stripe on the forehead
42. Crystal chandelier
43. One can of crab meat and a package of lobster (The lost item report said the food was for “business.”)
44. One pound of smoked salmon
45. Prosthetic leg
46. Wine and edibles
47. Dog’s ashes
48. Angel charm
49. Ham for Thanksgiving
50. Mosquito net
Uber gives tips on how to retrieve lost items in its app. It also has a video that outlines how you can get your lost belongings back.