Son can’t use name shared with dad to market competing firm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina personal injury lawyer known for his ads has won an order keeping his son from using their shared name to market a competing law firm.

The Post and Courier reports that a federal judge says George Sink Jr. cannot use that name in any sort of marketing until an arbitrator considers the matter.

George Sink Sr. fired his son in February, nearly a year after he began working for George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Days later, Sink Jr. opened George Sink II Law Firm.

Judge David Norton’s temporary order Friday said the names and logos are confusingly similar. He says the older firm has spent “an exorbitant amount of money” on ads, and it wouldn’t be fair to let the son benefit from that marketing.