Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Neighbor upset by noise during drive-thru graduation places sign in yard: ‘Shut the “F” up’

Weird News

by: Peyton Yager and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma elementary graduation upset a neighbor who claimed the celebration was too loud and the noise needed to stop.

The last day of class at Santa Fe South Spero Elementary School in south Oklahoma City looked different this May. The school’s administration organized a drive-by summer send-off party for nearly 500 students.

Parents and teachers decorated posters and cars, but not everyone was on board.

“It was just constant air horns and honking,” said a man identified only as Albert.

Albert, who has lived directly across the street from the school for about a year, took a marker and cardboard and made his own sign.

“It said shut the [expletive] up,” said Albert, who placed the sign in his front yard where everyone could see.

“I just want them to shut up, just shut up!” Albert said.

Superintendent of Santa Fe South Schools, Chris Brewster, was called immediately.

“We don’t want that used around the little ones,” Brewster said.

But Albert said he’s not apologizing.

“It’s not the first they have seen or heard it,” Albert said, referring to his language. “Their parents use it.”

“Today, maybe we woke him up, and I just hope he gets some rest,” Brewster said. “It was a good day and it didn’t spoil the fun they had!”

The school said the celebration lasted about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss