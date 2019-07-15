Nearly 1M people pledge to storm Area 51

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a million Facebook users say they’re going to raid Area 51 in Nevada on September 20 in a quest to see aliens.

More than 800,000 others say they’re interested.

The clearly tongue-in-cheek Facebook event page is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” and states,”we can run faster than their bullets.”

It’s inviting users from around the world to join a “Naruto run” into the area.

That’s a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFO’s and aliens at the military site.

The invitation comes a few weeks after a group of U.S. senators was briefed about reported encounters between the U.S. Navy and an unidentified aircraft or unidentified flying object.