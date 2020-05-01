N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn’t warrant traffic stop

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn’t warrant traffic stop

Weird News

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state trooper’s decision to stop a driver who flashed an obscene hand gesture wasn’t justified, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Friday, overturning lower court decisions.

The justices ruled unanimously that the evidence showed Trooper Paul Stevens lacked reasonable suspicion to pull over Shawn Patrick Ellis for disorderly conduct on a Stanly County road in January 2017.

Stevens and a local police officer had stopped to help a stranded motorist out of gas a few days after a snowstorm when Stevens noticed what turned out to be Ellis in another vehicle.

Ellis’ back-and-forth waving motion with his hand outside the window turned into a pumping up-and-down motion with his middle finger, court documents say.

Stevens pursued Ellis’ SUV in his cruiser, with blue lights still flashing, for a half-mile before Ellis stopped. Ellis initially refused to identify himself, and Stevens ultimately cited him for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

The trial judge refused to suppress Stevens’ testimony in the case. Ellis pleaded guilty to the count but said he planned to appeal.

A divided panel of the Court of Appeals upheld the judge’s denial to leave out the trooper’s statement, saying there was reasonable suspicion for the stop.

Associate Justice Robin Hudson, writing Friday’s opinion, said Stevens’ testimony leads to inferred facts that the trooper didn’t know whether Ellis’ gesture was directed at him or another driver. Stevens also didn’t observe traffic violations or other suspicious behavior during the pursuit, she wrote.

“The mere fact that defendant’s gesture changed from waving to ‘flipping the bird’ is insufficient to conclude defendant’s conduct was likely to cause a breach of the peace,” Hudson wrote while returning the case ultimately to the trial court.

Lawyers for the state, who defended the prosecution, had initially said the stop was lawful under an exception to prevent harm in emergency conditions. The Court of Appeals rejected that line of argument, and the Department of Justice said the evidence didn’t establish reasonable suspicion.

An arm of the American Civil Liberties Union in North Carolina filed a brief siding with Ellis, saying that raising the middle finger is protected speech.

The case “is a textbook example of how public officials criminalize dissent and criticism,” ACLU attorney Irena Como wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss