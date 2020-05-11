Man whose protective mask helped in jail escape is caught

Live Now
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies to Senate panel
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Man whose protective mask helped in jail escape is caught

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have captured a man who escaped from a Chicago jail by wearing a coronavirus protective mask and pretending to be another detainee who was set for release, officials said Monday.

Jahquez Scott, 21, was captured by the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI on Saturday inside the bedroom of a home of Chicago’s northwest side, the sheriff’s department said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday on a felony escape charge.

Scott, who was being held at the Cook County Jail on a weapons charge while on parole for a battery of an officer conviction, allegedly promised to pay another detainee, Quintin Henderson, so that he could pretend to be him at Henderson’s May 2 release. After exchanging sweatshirts with Henderson to complete the disguise, the sheriff’s department said Scott, who was wearing a mask that concealed tattoos on both sides of his face, stepped forward when Henderson’s name was called for discharge, signed release papers and walked out of jail.

Henderson, 28, later asked correctional staff if his name had been called, claiming he had fallen asleep, prosecutors said during a bail hearing.

Henderson, who was about to be released on his own recognizance in a drug case, is now being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on charges of aiding and abetting the escape of a felon.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s department said that after Scott was arrested, he admitted to investigators that he had offered Henderson $500 to use his personal information to escape.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s department, Matt Walberg, said there is an ongoing investigation into the escape. He said that no jail staffers have been disciplined.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss