Fowl play: Louisiana police search for ‘aggressive chicken’

Closings
Weird News
WALKER, La. (AP) — Police are searching for an “aggressive chicken” accused of engaging in fowl play at an Louisiana bank.

The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint about the brazen animal Friday, the agency said in a social media post over the weekend.

Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times last week, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars in the drive-thru, according to the department’s post.

Officials said officers responded to the bank within a few minutes of the call, but found the pesky poultry had already escaped.

The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting the animal, and instead call for help.

___

This story has been corrected to show the events happened in Louisiana, not Alabama.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

