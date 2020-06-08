Live Now
Doctor finds 2-foot-long phone charger in man’s bladder after complaints of abdominal pain

Weird News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A doctor in northeast India surgically removed a 2-foot-long charging cable from a patient’s body after the man inserted it into his penis and the cord wound up inside his bladder, the surgeon told CNN Monday.

Dr. Walliul Islam said it wasn’t easy to find the cable, because the man initially told doctors at the hospital in Assam that he had ingested some earphones. The patient, who the Hindustan Times says is 30 years old, was given laxatives to take while waiting to pass the cable on his own.

“He came to us after five days, (and) despite passing stool several times the cable did not come out,” Islam told CNN. “We then conducted an endoscopy but still couldn’t find anything.”

Islam said they decided to operate, but found nothing abnormal in the intestine.

It wasn’t until they took X-rays that they found the cord in the man’s bladder and managed to surgically remove it.

“If he had been honest then it would have saved us the trouble and we could have treated him sooner,” Islam said. “I have read that people used to get sexual gratification by inserting instruments through the penis. This is one such case, and the psychiatrist can help him beyond this point.”

The patient is fine and back at home following the procedure, Islam said.

