Chattanooga school paints over bathroom mirrors in effort to curb tardiness

A high school in Chattanooga is making headlines after a school administrator made the decision to paint over the bathroom mirrors.

This happening at Central High School in Hamilton County. More than 600 people shared this post about school leaders’ decision to paint the mirrors inside the bathrooms.

The school district won’t say who that administrator or staff member is but the district says the school painted the mirrors because students spend too much time in the bathroom rather than in class.

One former student believes the covered mirrors cause more harm than good.

Especially girls, I say it was both the girl’s and the boy’s bathroom but especially girls,” former student Shelby Campbell said. “People already have such a poor self-image in high school.”

Campbell says her mom filed a formal complaint with the district Friday. She says the principal left a school-wide voice mail and sent an email to explain they corrected the problem.