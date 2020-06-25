‘Canandaigua kangaroo’ has been moved from outside the city

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A wide array of calamities have hit the world and New York recently, ranging from the fires in Australia, the COVID-19 pandemic, murder hornets, to civil unrest, it’s hard to imagine that anyone expected to see a kangaroo in the city of Canandaigua.

The city originally announced the news earlier this week on Facebook, saying:

“The City is aware that there is a kangaroo that is a temporary resident in the backyard of a residence. The kangaroo is in good health and proper State permits are in hand by the owners.”

The City did not go into detail about whether the marsupial came from, or how its owners acquired the animal.

Mayor of Canandaigua Bob Palumbo said in an email to News 8 that “the issue with the kangaroo has been resolved and the she’s been relocated somewhere outside the City.”