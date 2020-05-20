Live Now
Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners

In this March 19, 2020, photo provided by Henry Scott, shows Ed the baby goat at Filbert Street Garden in Baltimore. Ed was returned to the garden unharmed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after being reported stolen the day before. (Courtesy of Henry Scott via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A stolen baby goat was returned home to its community garden in Baltimore late Tuesday night, police said.

Baltimore police were notified just before 10 p.m. that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been “anonymously returned” to his owners, according to a statement from the department.

Ed was reported missing from the Filbert Street Garden on Monday night. His caretakers alleged in a Facebook post that two teenagers tore through a fence, cut off a lock and broke into a barn to steal the animal, which weighs just 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and depends on his mother’s milk to survive.

“We’re not sure if the hope is to sell him or if it is part of some initiation,” the Filbert Street Garden post said. “The community begs whoever did this to please just quietly return Ed.” The post said he’s not old enough to wean from his mother and could die if not returned.

Security video obtained by WBAL-TV appeared to show someone walking down the street with the goat in a crate as the animal cried out.

In an update Tuesday, the garden celebrated Ed’s safe return and thanked police for their help. Authorities did not say whether they were continuing to investigate or were actively looking for suspects.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

