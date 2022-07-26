WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The third annual Joshua Honebrink Wiffleball Fundraiser is coming up this weekend at Webster Thomas High School stadium.

The tournament honors Honebrink, a teen from Webster who lost his battle with brain cancer at the end of June 2020.

His friends, who call themselves “Team Josh,” organized the tournament that year to raise money for The Bright Eyes Fund at Golisano Children’s Hospital. This fund helps families of children battling brain cancer.

This year, the goal is to both raise $15,000 and also celebrate friendships. They say that’s something Honebrink would have wanted.

“Josh was full of life,” Sarah Honebrink said about her brother. “He was super smart […] I think his senior year, he was only going to have to take gym as his only class because he had so many credits to graduate. Josh loved his friends and I think that’s why it’s our third year doing it, because he had such a strong impact on his friends, whom he loved.”

In addition to the tournament, there will also be an auction, home run derby, a 50/50 raffle, t-shirts, and merchandise all proceeds of which will go towards The Bright Eyes Fund.