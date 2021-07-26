West Webster Fire Dept. mulls future of ambulance transport services

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With declining volunteer enrollment and increasing call volume, officials with the West Webster Fire District say they are at an impasse.

According to those officials, there are two options on the table: Increase paid EMT staff and press on with their current model, which would raise taxes, or contract all ambulance transport services to a third-party company, putting the cost on citizens and their insurance companies.

Dozens of Webster residents attended a Monday evening public meeting to discuss which route to take.

“We have two goals – number one – provide the best possible patient care – and number two – do it in the most cost-effective manner possible,” said Charlie Schreiber, delivering a presentation for the West Webster Fire Department.

Fire taxes, Schreiber explained, already go to basic ambulance services. A private paramedics agency helps in handling high-level emergency transport.

“We will continue high-quality EMS no matter which option is chosen,” Schrieber said.

For folks in the district, which includes parts of Penfield, Webster, and the Irondequoit Bay – there’s a lot to soak in.

“I thought it would be good to learn more about the ambulance services,” said Jan Thompson, a Webster resident who attended the meeting, “because we’ve had to use them several times.”

Officials said they would inform the public when a decision has been reached.