ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A couple of local communities along the Lake Ontario shoreline have announced the completion of construction projects aimed to help protect them from flooding concerns.

The Town of Webster has wrapped up several items. Lake Road in Webster has been raised and realigned, and a new drainage system was installed. The sandbar wastewater pump station was also brought to new heights, and the sandbar park saw similar improvements, including the installation of new attractions like benches, an open green space, and the groundwork for a restaurant to be built. All this — as they work to expand the park even further.

More flood resiliency announcements were made in Hamlin, another lakeshore community which has seen flood damage in the past. They completed construction on a new wastewater collection system, which will reduce health risks to residents and negative impacts to the environment.