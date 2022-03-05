WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Webster Town Hall is holding a rally for Ukraine in support of Ukraine’s fight to preserve independence. The rally is also a call for NATO to implement the No-Fly Zone and protect the skies over Ukraine.

“We need the United States to lead the NATO countries and implement a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine to protect civilians that are being executed by the Russian military,” said Elena Dilai, one of the ROC Maidan organizers of the event. “We are grateful to the Greater Rochester community for their overwhelming support of Ukraine and we ask them to take one more step, contact their representatives and urge them to take action right now to implement a No-Fly Zone over Ukraine!”

The Russian army invaded Ukraine on February 24, and since then the Russian invasion force has been increasing day by day including missiles hitting the capital of Kyiv and other key cities.

The invasion has killed and wounded thousands of civilians with hundreds of thousands running, and seeking the safety of parking garages and the subway system.

“People are dying. Children are being killed. Bombs are falling on kindergartens, hospitals, apartment buildings, and businesses. The Russian army is committing war crimes every day. Ukraine is asking for help, NATO can make a difference if they take immediate action to shelter Ukrainian skies and implement the No-Fly Zone over Ukraine.” said Dilai.

The rally will run from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Webster’s Town Hall located at 1000 Ridge Road.