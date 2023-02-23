WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The proposal to build a new town highway facility in Webster comes with a big price tag: $28 million.

Thursday, News 8 went to the town board meeting to hear from residents who support and oppose the facility during a bonding resolution. The biggest concern is the tax hike that will come with it.

Webster Highway Superintendent Patrick Stephens told News 8 Wednesday that the town’s current facility is over half a century old and falling apart. It can only fit 14 of the town’s 24 trucks and doesn’t have enough space for all the staff. A new facility is being proposed right next to the current building on Picture Parkway.

“A lot of people don’t know what’s going on,” said Webster resident Jane Taylor. She said she’s just now hearing about it, and that $28 million could be used for other services.

“We’re up on Gravel Road. There’s a lot of problems up there they haven’t addressed, like for example, we’re still in the Dark Ages with sewer,” she said.

Others though have taken a tour of the current highway facility. One man said the building is well past its usefulness.

“I believe facility replacement would be the most cost-effective and efficient alternative to address the myriad issues that exist,” he said.

The cost is expected to increase taxes by an estimated 50 cents per $1,000 dollars of assessed value. Jason Torres stated there’s a lack of clarity and wants citizens to have a direct vote. It’s a moment right out of the history books.

“That kind of feels like taxation without representation. For me, personally,” said Torres.

Webster residents at Thursday’s board meeing

The highway superintendent did tell News 8 they are fighting to keep the cost down. Tony Hubbard says it’s a lot of money, but the need is great.

“They’re just really crowded there. I think the facilities are dated, and I think it’ll be a good investment,” said Hubbard.

Ken Corpus is undecided and wants the town to be more transparent. “I don’t know if they’re going about it the right way because I have a lot of questions about the budget,” said Corpus.

Should this project be approved, construction could start in the spring. There will be more to come at board meeting this month and into March.

Residents can still take a tour of the current facility to see the conditions. To book a tour, reach out to the Town of Webster. For more details, click here.