Webster police: Homeowner shot burglar, no charges filed at this time

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster police say a homeowner on Gravel Road shot a burglar early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to the residence around 1:30 a.m. for the report of a burglar being shot.

Police say the burglar has been identified, and is being treated an an area hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and there is no threat to the community.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 911.

